Bruce Djite's phone has been running hot with calls from candidates wanting to become Adelaide United's next coach.

But the Reds' football director has been telling all prospects: don't yet bother.

"The phone has been ringing off the hook, not unexpected," Djite told reporters on Wednesday.

"There's a lot of people who would love to coach at this football club.

"But I have told all of them -- agents, coaches and the like -- that until there is a criteria and proper process built, everyone is just wasting their time.

"There's no point calling me at the moment."

Djite was awaiting Football Federation Australia to give firm dates for the resumption of this season's A-League, and the start date of the next, before accelerating the hunt for a coach.

And he was forming "robust" metrics for the replacement of Gertjan Verbeek, who has returned to the Netherlands.

"We want an Australian coach, it's as simple as that," Djite said.

"They (Australians) are good enough, there's enough talent out there.

"It's about us picking the right one."

But Djite said United wanted more than just a coach.

"Football is the core part of what we're going to judge," he said.

"But we want an ambassador for the club as well.

"Someone who is happy to get involved with grassroots football heavily; someone who is parochial about South Australian football; someone who is good with the media.

"All those attributes are going to come into it as well (but) football philosophy is the core."