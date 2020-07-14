Adelaide United midfielder James Troisi could miss the rest of the A-League season after having surgery on an injured knee on Tuesday.
Adelaide United playmaker James Troisi will have knee surgery, throwing his part in the A-League season's resumption in doubt.
Troisi will be out of action for at least a month after having an operation on Tuesday on a bone spur on his right knee.
The veteran midfielder's hopes of playing again in the disrupted season hinge on seventh-placed Adelaide making the finals, which are likely to start around August 21.
