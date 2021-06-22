Veart told Rowey's Sports Show that the Reds have put aside money for a foreign central attacking midfielder in the vein of James Troisi after the club was hit hard by his absence.

"We haven't got our eye on someone at the moment but we're looking at a playmaker who will be very creative and unfortunately we'll probably have to find a foreign player to fill that void," he said.

"The club has set aside a budget for that kind of player."

Veart also spoke about the confirmed loss of Bruce Djite, who moves into a political role as CEO of the Committee for Adelaide, after previously being linked with standing for parliament.

"He's done a tremendous job for the club, he's turned it back to how it was founded," Veart said.

"He's changed the culture at the club. I'm so glad with how the club is going at the moment and a lot of that is down to the work Bruce has done.

"He's left the club in a very good place and we just have to keep going down that path he's started us on. He'll be difficult to replace, but I'm sure the club will find someone who'll continue that work."

Finally, Veart said the club were currently in negotiations to keep two Socceroos at the club, saying Juric was relatively likely to re-sign, while Goodwin - who has a serious injury - is dependant on his Saudi club.

"Hopefully, we're negotiating with him at the moment. With a full preseason under his belt we should get a lot more from him next year.

"Hopefully we've done enough to keep him, Brucey [Djite] is talking to him at the moment.

"Craig was on loan and his deal is up now so he'll have to return to his club in Saudi. We are in talks about the possibility of extending his loan or returning back to the club on a full-term basis.

"Craig is out for at least eight to 12 weeks. He's going into an operation some time this week."