A four-week training block may not be enough to properly prepare for the A-League's resumption, Adelaide United captain Michael Jakobsen says.

A-League squads are expecting to return to full training in mid-June ahead of the season re-start in mid-July.

The league's seven remaining rounds and finals will then be completed by mid-August.

But Jakobsen is wary of the brief lead-in to the season resumption, noting a spate of injuries in Germany's Bundesliga since its competition re-commenced.

"You have to be very careful ... it's 10 weeks we have been off now, more or less," Jakobsen told reporters on Monday.

"Everybody has tried to keep sharp but it's a long time to be away.

"And then if you have four weeks to prepare - if you don't get injured in those four weeks you might be okay for the games to start.

"But it is different playing games. In Germany, they have had lots of injuries already.

"Obviously we don't want to to get into that scenario here as well but four weeks might be too short of a period."

Jakobsen is among A-League players to have their contracts extended until August 31 to ensure the season can conclude.

A-League players and clubs were awaiting a tick of approval from broadcaster Fox Sports for the season resumption.

"Everybody is looking forward to come back and do the right thing for this league," Jakobsen said.

"... It's for the benefit of the league's future that we are doing this, coming back and finishing it off, so we are keen to make it happen."

But the Danish defender said his own future was uncertain when the season finished.

"There are a lot of question marks about how are things going to look after the 31st of August," he said.

"So at the moment I can't tell you one thing or another.

"Right now I am just focused about getting back and start training with the boys again.

"I have been here for four years now in Australia and we have loved it so we want to stay in Australia if possible.

"But as it is right now, there's a lot of uncertainty."