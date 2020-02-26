The Reds last weekend conceded five goals in a loss to Western Sydney which pitches United back into a mid-table logjam.

Adelaide, ahead of an away trip to face arch rival Melbourne Victory on Saturday night, hold fifth spot, one point ahead of Brisbane Roar.

The Reds have let in 32 goals this season - only two clubs, last-placed Central Coast Mariners (37) and ninth-placed Newcastle Jets (36), have conceded more.

Troisi, who will return from a month-long absence because of a hamstring strain to face his former club, says Adelaide's issues are widespread.

"Conceding five goals is not good in any game you play, it doesn't matter what team you're playing against," Troisi said today. "It wasn't that Western Sydney were amazing; I think we were very poor.

"So that is something we need to change and we need to change really quickly.

"Consistency is key, that is the most important thing, especially now with eight or nine games remaining.

"We need to rectify those things as soon as possible if we want to have a chance in continuing to finish in a good position, which we can do very easily.

"But it's easier said than done ... it's all over the pitch, not just defensively, because it's structure, it's mentality, it's a bit of everything."

Adelaide's lack of consistency is evidenced by its results this season including a four-game winning stretch, a four-game losing streak and a three-game winning sequence.

Troisi's return will help steady the midfield but the 31-year-old was uncertain how much game-time he would get against his ex-club.

"I'm feeling good," he said. "I don't know if 90 minutes is the smartest thing for me to play but I definitely want to get quite a few minutes."