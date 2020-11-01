The 2020 NSW African Cup gets underway this Saturday November 7 at Blacktown Football Park with eight mouthwatering games to kick things off.
Reigning champions Mali tackle Chad in the Group A tournament opener at 3pm, with three other games simultaneously kicking off at the same time.
Group B opens with Zimbabwe taking on São Tomé, Group C starts with Senegal playing South Africa while Sudan entertain Tanzania in the Group D opener.
The 5pm games see DR Congo play Egypt (Group A), South Sudan take on Ivory Coast (B), Ghana tackle Cape Verde (C) and Cameroon entertain Sierre Leone (D).
There are four groups of four teams, with each team playing each other over the next three weekends. The top two in each group then head to the quarterfinals. The tournament finale will be played on Saturday 12 December.
The 2020 tournament is the 21st version of the popular event, and this year’s competition has an added bonus with the Western Sydney Wanderers coming on board as a partner.“We have got a lot of shared values with the Western Sydney Wanderers, they do a lot of fantastic work in the community, we hope our partnership will see our communities grow together,” said ANSA African Cup NSW Committee President, Bernard Muchemwa.
Wanderers’ community coach and long time club volunteer Angok Bol, who is of South Sudanese heritage, was also pleased to see the partnership.
“The good thing about this tournament is that it brings African communities together. It will also will be a good example for other communities to come forward and use the Wanderers facilities, which have been built for the community to use.
Apart from the high standard of football on show, the tournament is also famous for the fantastic atmosphere that is created by fans in attendance. The colourful flags, music, dancing and the general vibrancy of the African community gives the event an impetus that celebrates both football and African culture.
“It’s going to motivate our boys to showcase their talent, they have great opportunity for them to continue to improve their football.”
The tournament has featured some high quality football in recent years with a number of NPL stars taking part. The partnership is a golden opportunity for the Wanderers to tap into the wealth of talent that exists among young African footballers and coaches in the NSW community.
“I'm so happy for the Wanderers community, this opportunity is what we need. We need all communities in the West to be well looked after.
“It’s a very good investment for the future generations looking to take their football to the next level.”
Bol is a much loved person at Wanderland, being at the club since their birth in 2012. He epitomises the benefits of a partnership between the Wanderers and the African football community.
“I'm very lucky to have been with the Wanderers for such a long time, since the club started, since day one for the club," he said.
“After volunteering for a few years I have been given the chance to be part of a coaching staff at Western Sydney, it's a dream come true.
“I'm just learning my coaching skills to be able to help kids within the community. I have been able to do a FFA /AFC advanced Coaching C licence youth/ senior with the club.”
Bol, who will be ever-present at Blacktown Football Park through the Cup, is excited that his mother country will be up there at the business end of the tournament.
“The favourite team to win is the South Sudan team, with young talented boys who all play in NPL 1 and NPL 2 in NSW. This will be a good test for the boys after a difficult year for football in general.
“I will be supporting both my country South Sudan, and Sudan.”
Wanderers fans are encouraged to attend and support a tournament that promises to unearth a few future stars.
