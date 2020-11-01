“I'm so happy for the Wanderers community, this opportunity is what we need. We need all communities in the West to be well looked after.

“It’s a very good investment for the future generations looking to take their football to the next level.”

Bol is a much loved person at Wanderland, being at the club since their birth in 2012. He epitomises the benefits of a partnership between the Wanderers and the African football community.

“I'm very lucky to have been with the Wanderers for such a long time, since the club started, since day one for the club," he said. “After volunteering for a few years I have been given the chance to be part of a coaching staff at Western Sydney, it's a dream come true. “I'm just learning my coaching skills to be able to help kids within the community. I have been able to do a FFA /AFC advanced Coaching C licence youth/ senior with the club.” Bol, who will be ever-present at Blacktown Football Park through the Cup, is excited that his mother country will be up there at the business end of the tournament. “The favourite team to win is the South Sudan team, with young talented boys who all play in NPL 1 and NPL 2 in NSW. This will be a good test for the boys after a difficult year for football in general.

“I will be supporting both my country South Sudan, and Sudan.”



Apart from the high standard of football on show, the tournament is also famous for the fantastic atmosphere that is created by fans in attendance. The colourful flags, music, dancing and the general vibrancy of the African community gives the event an impetus that celebrates both football and African culture.



Wanderers fans are encouraged to attend and support a tournament that promises to unearth a few future stars.