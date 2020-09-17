The iconic football brand will be the Wanderers official apparel partner from the 2020/21 season.



The club promises the partnership will "open up a range of options for the Wanderers members and fans with a wider selection of mens, womens, youth and kids options including sizing and design."



The Wanderers join international clubs including Aston Villa, AS Monaco, Napoli, Panathinaikos and Real Betis wearing the Kappa logo on their kit.



Wanderers CEO John Tsatsimas said the partnership was an exciting new chapter in the Wanderers history.



“We are very excited to welcome Kappa to the Wanderers family as our official apparel partner and highly anticipate the launch of our new kits and range over the coming months,” said Tsatsimas.



“Kappa is a brand synonymous with football with a long history with some of the world’s biggest football clubs.



“With Kappa we have an opportunity to go in new directions with our designs, range and options for our amazing and diverse members and fans.”



Kappa Australia CEO Ze’ev Bogaty said he looked for to a long-term partnership with the Red & Black.



“We are very pleased to be partnering with Western Sydney Wanderers Football Club and would like to thank Mr Tsatsimas and the team as we establish what we hope will become a strong, long-term and extremely beneficial partnership for both the Wanderers and Kappa,” said Bogaty.



Wanderers A-League and Westfield W-League teams will wear Kappa training and playing gear for the 2020/21 season with all teams from Academy to first teams wearing the range following the conclusion of the adjusted 2020 season.