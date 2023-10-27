Fresh from scoring in the 2-0 win over New Zealand and clinching promotion to J1 with his club Machida Zelvia, Duke, with nine goals in 26 appearances for his country, remains Australia’s paramount finisher amidst a dearth of ready-made replacements.

The likes of Portsmouth’s uncapped target-man Kusini Yengi and newly capped Mohamed Toure are looking to exert pressure, along with Viking’s Nick D’Agostino.

But right now none can lay a glove on the dependable Duke, whom Arnold views as his go-to option for January’s Asian Cup, and possibly for the foreseeable future.

In buoyant mood after Machida sealed a historic first ever elevation to Japan’s top division, Duke - with eight goals and six assists - told FTBL: “Whilst the manager still believes I can do a job and I’m in good form at club level then I’ll keep putting my hand up.

“I see a lot of comments around the Asian Cup and people still backing me to be in that position to do the job, and it’s good to have that backing.

“I think there are plenty of doubters still out there - people who question whether I’m the best option - but I’m ready to take every chance and help Australia create more history and get more success (in January’s Asian Cup). I’m backing us to go all the way.

“The message I’ve had from Arnie is that I’ve only gotten better as I’ve gotten older - and if I stay in good condition I’ll always be in contention.

“If he notices a drop off he’ll not be afraid to have a conversation. In the meantime I think I can keep going and even help us qualify for the 2026 World Cup and see how long I can go for.”

Whilst continuing to defy the encroaching years, Duke is as keen as Arnold to see rivals knocking at the door.

“Obviously you need the young guys coming through, and that starts at club level,” he added.

“It’s always a bit of a concern there because goal-scorers and strikers are the hardest to come across, especially good ones.

“It’s up to any up and coming Australian out there - because there’s an opportunity there if they can get consistent minutes at a good level, showing good quality and obviously scoring goals.

“If they do that they’re a chance in the national team. We need players giving me a run for my money.

“There are a lot of young ones who can take my spot for sure - I’ve heard really good things about Kusini Yengi, for instance.

“With his athleticism, physical presence, tight control and his ruthlessness in front of goal he could be a really good candidate moving forward. He’s had his injury issues and just needs to stay fit.

“D’Agostino is also a powerful striker with lots to offer and then you’ve got Mo Toure, who like Kusini is a beast, and though still young and raw is one who’s only going to get better. He’s definitely one to watch, and can take my spot in the coming years or even months.

“When these young boys put their hands up and are doing better than me I know Arnie won’t hesitate to give them a chance, and I’ll welcome that with open arms because I’m a fan first and foremost and just want Australia to do well and become a powerhouse nation.”

Never a prolific scorer, Duke has been assessing - even at this stage of his career - how to be more effective in those clutch moments.

“I’ve had certain conversions on how I can be more effective for Australia and be more of a goal threat,” he explained.

“The team loves what I do off the ball as a target man, winning the aerial duels and closing down.

“But there’s a question of how I can score more for the national team, and of course some of that comes down to service.”

Reflecting on Australia’s recent narrow 1-0 loss to England at Wembley, prior to the All Whites clash, Duke said: “People said we played a weakened England line up but they were all top Premier League players, and we can hold our heads up high.

“If we’d been more clinical in certain moments we’d have walked away with the win. The fact we can be disappointed after these games shows how far we’ve come, and how much we’ve grown as a team.

“The good thing with us we share the chances around, with players like Connor Metcalfe, Martin Boyle, Ryan Strain, Keanu Baccus and of course Jackson Irvine popping up in the England and New Zealand games.

“It doesn’t solely fall of the strikers’ head because we are such a collective. If we’re creating chances that’s a positive.

“We’ve had some fresh faces come in and they’ve got the ground running - players like Connor Metcalfe, Cameron Burgress and Alessandro Circati. That’s created a lot of depth, and I think there are exciting times ahead.”

Addressing his return to the J1, where he spent three previous seasons playing as a wingback for Shimizu S.Pulse, Duke added: “I’ve got around 83 J1 games behind me and it would be nice to hit the 100 mark next year.

“We’ve achieved promotion with a couple of games to spare and if we win this weekend we become champions. We held top position since round three.

"I just missed out last year in the playoffs when I was at Fagiano Okayama and a lot of people questioned and were a bit shocked by the move here after the World Cup, suggesting I might play at a better level after doing quite well in Qatar.

“But there was a plan and a project here - the club signed 19 new players and invested a lot of money into infrastructure also.

“They’ve been as low as J3 before so this is extra sweet. I back the team we have to do well in J1, though I’m sure we’ll add a bit more size and athleticism to the squad because it’s more physically demanding at the top level in Japan.

“It feels like I’ll be playing in the best league in Asia, you only have to look at the performances of the Japanese national team and how well they’re doing. They’re all products of the J-League.

“That’s only going to benefit me and hopefully keep me in the frame for the national team.”