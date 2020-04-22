The powerful 195-cm striker, formerly of Brisbane Roar and Newcastle Jets, currently lives in trendy Port Melbourne, a popular spot for many professional footballers.

There, the 23-year-old can be seen training almost every day at a local pitch with his South Melbourne teammate Daniel Clark.

Other times, you may see him training clients one on one - albeit from a safe distance - also at the park.

Sawyer has also entrenched himself in the Zoom training world boom, giving clients around the world PT classes online (his Insta is @harrisonsawyer_pt).

Throw in a business degree, which he’s nearly finished, and as the big man says, life in lockdown is busy.

Sawyer in action for South against Heidelberb