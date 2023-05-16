Sydney FC Championship and Premiership winner Alex Baumjohann is returning to the Sky Blues in a bid to help the glamour club cash in on their young talent.

Baumjohann, who played in the Bundesliga before spending the twilight of his career in the A-League, has been appointed Sydney's head of player management.

Sydney hope the newly created role will help them bring in vital extra revenue by selling off talented players.

Baumjohann will be in charge of negotiating agreements and work across all Academy teams, as well as the men and women's A-League teams.

Since announcing his retirement as a player in 2021, Baumjohann completed a UEFA Certificate in Football Management and degree in International Sports Management.

Baumjohann will also join the club's technical core whose focus will be to evolve Sydney FC's football philosophy, while also assisting in identifying options for player recruitment.

"I am very happy to be re-joining Sydney FC in this capacity and looking forward to helping the club and our younger players' progress," Baumjohann said in a statement.

"Sydney FC is developing the best young players in Australia and it is important they are given the right opportunity and support to succeed in their careers.

"The club has the best Academy in the country and I'm excited to be involved in helping to improve their player pathway."

Baumjohann's playing career began in Germany with FC Schalke 04 before spells with giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach, Kaiserslautern and Hertha Berlin.

In addition to an A-League Championship and Premiership, the 36-year old has also won the Bundesliga, the German Cup twice, the German Super Cup and the German League Cup.

Sydney will face off against A-League Men Premiers Melbourne City at AAMI Park on Friday night for a winner-takes-all second leg of the semi-final series.

The first match ended in a 1-1 draw in Sydney last week.