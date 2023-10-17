A partisan Algerian crowd could await Australia in their first set of World Cup qualifiers, with the Socceroos' away fixture against Palestine set to be relocated due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The Algerian Football Federation (AFF) said in a statement on Monday they would welcome the Palestinians for all their home World Cup qualifiers - the first of which is against the Socceroos on November 21.

Spikes in regional unrest have often forced the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) to take international matches to neutral Asian countries but the shift to the north African state would mark a significant change.

Palestine's most recent international on home soil took place in 2019 in the disputed capital of Jerusalem, when they played Saudi Arabia.

"The president of the Algerian Football Federation, Mr Walid Sadi, announces that our country will host the official Palestine-Australia match, scheduled for November," the AFF said.

The statement added the offer to host "all official and unofficial matches as part of the Palestinian football team's preparation for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers" was taken "in accordance with Algeria's leading authorities".

The prospect of playing games in Algeria would be a huge boost for Palestine's hopes of qualifying for their first World Cup.

The solidarity between the two nations is longstanding: when he won the English Premier League title with Manchester City in 2021, Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez opted to wave a Palestinian flag.

However, the fixture will need to be confirmed by the AFC and world governing body FIFA, either of which may have reservations about an Asian qualifier being hosted by a member of the African confederation.

Football Australia has yet to comment publicly on the prospect of playing in Algeria but the Socceroos became accustomed to performing at neutral venues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AFF added it will pay all costs, including transport and accommodation, related to Palestine's stay in Algeria.

The fixture with Australia will be Palestine's first since the escalation in violence with neighbouring Israel, after friendlies in the October window were cancelled.

There is an added complication for the PFA: they may not be able to get players out of the West Bank to take part in their first two qualifiers.

Nearly half of Palestine's squad for friendlies in June were from the West Bank Premier League (WBPL).

The movement of Palestinians in the region is controlled by Israel, which has previously denied players exit visas.

Israeli forces were last year accused by Palestine of shooting dead a man identified as footballer Ahmad Daraghmeh during trouble in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Palestine visit Lebanon on November 16 in their first qualifier before they meet Australia five days later.