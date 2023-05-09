Ten minutes off the bench at the weekend for Will Still’s Stade De Reims, as they upset high-flying Lille 1-0, marked the Guinea-born teenager’s Ligue 1 debut.

A landmark moment for the 19-year-old for sure, after eight goals in 14 appearances for the reserves brought him into first team calculations.

Yet afterwards a restrained Toure was quick to contextualise his breakthrough moment at a club which has punched above its weight for much of the season.

Asked to sum up what it meant to join the likes of Aussie compatriots Mile Sterjovski, Robbie Slater, Ned Zelic, Frank Farina, Eddie Krncevic, Zlatko Arambasic and Nick Carle in straddling Ligue 1, he replied: “To honest, it’s only one match and you can’t get carried away. Hopefully it’s just the start.

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to get in when I did it was a surreal feeling I’ve worked so hard for so long and I was ready, but it was still crazy.

"The atmosphere was good, and we were up against a good side. When I was told I was going on the coach just told me to out and enjoy it.

"He didn’t want to put too much pressure on me and I followed what he said. It was an amazing feeling to be out there to be honest.

"A big thing I noticed was the physicality compared to playing with the second team.”

Yet to represent Australia at any level, Toure is eligible for Guinea and the green and gold, but is reluctant to speculate over where his international future might intimately lie, preferring to focus on the incremental progress needed at club level to merit national team call ups.

“I’ve just been focused on improving with every game I play since arriving here and seeing what happens from there,” he explained.

“I’m just here to play football and enjoy my time here and working towards my goals. I came to France to try and make my family proud and I’m working towards that by playing the sport I love.

“I hope to play for Australia one day but my focus is really all on club football. What happens from there I can’t really control.

“The coach here is great - he is welcoming to all the boys and that puts less pressure on the young players coming through. It’s easy to play under him, it’s all about enjoyment. He’s gone extremely well since he took over.

“For me, I just want to try and make the squad for the last couple of games and hopefully get some more minutes.”

Toure is closely aligned to fellow South Australian sensation Nestory Irankunda from their time together with the Reds, and isn’t surprised to see clubs like Bayern Munich courting the 17-year-old Tanzanian-born striker, another rookie from a refugee family taking the A-League by storm.

Until this season it was Toure who held the record for the most goals A-League goals by the age of 18. That was before none other than Irankunda made history with his eighth goal.

“I’m close with Nestory, he’s my boy. We were teammates but also great friends off the pitch at Adelaide," he said.

“Nestory has been doing amazing and has scored some really good goals this season. He’s a very talented kid and it’s crazy how good he is. It will be amazing if he comes to Europe.

“He’s worked very hard and I think he deserves it.”