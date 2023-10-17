Before the 19-year-old striker’s call-up for the friendlies against England and New Zealand - Wednesday morning AEST - Toure was heavily courted by birth nation Guinea, who have qualified for January’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Had the invitation from Graham Arnold not come, then it’s likely Toure - on loan from Ligue 1 Reims at second tier Paris FC - would have jetted to Conakry instead to debut for Guinea in the friendlies against Guinea-Bissau and Gabon.

Call it a sliding doors moment if you will because such a scenario wound probably have seen the former Adelaide United fledgling pledge his immediate future to Guinea, though under FIFA rules he is still able to switch allegiances once before being tied to either nation.

Speaking after the 1-0 loss to the Three Lions, Australia’s latest debutant was keen to avoid talk of conflicting priorities.

“As for now I’m with Australia and I’m focusing on that now,” he said. “I’ve just made my debut and there’s the game against New Zealand (for the inaugural Ashes trophy at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium) coming and that’s all I’m focusing on.

“The call up (as a train on player for Australia) was a little bit surprising, a bit unexpected because I wasn’t really playing much (five appearances so far for Paris FC) but it just shows maybe that the coach (Graham Arnold) believes in me and knows I have something.

“It was an amazing feeling coming on - one of those things you can’t really describe. It would always have been special but to have it at Wembley was even better - a surreal experience.”

With Mitchell Duke, nudging 33 and perhaps unlikely to feature far beyond January’s Asian Cup, Toure and fellow Reds product Kusini Yengi, who has made a splash for League One leaders Portsmouth, may well represent the future up top for the Socceroos.

Arnold will probably hand the youngster more minutes against the All Whites, with Toure adding: “Coming into camp I want to leave a good impression because there’s a lot coming up next (World Cup qualifiers and Asian Cup) and I just want to try and cement a spot in this team.

“I want to keep improving and show them what I can do.”

Asked if ever dreamed of making his international bow at football’s spiritual home, Toure deadpanned: “I don’t think I ever imagined making my debut full stop.

But making it at Wembley is extra special.”

Toure revealed that fellow ex-Reds Awer Mabil and Craig Goodwin helped him adapt quickly to life in the Socceroos fold.

“I’ve known Awer a long time and Goodie was my captain at United, so they’ve really helped,” he said. “I grew up watching Goodie at United and then we became teammates and we became close.

"At training I watched what he does on and off the pitch and asked him for tips. I think he saw me as a bit of a little brother.

“He’s trying to be the best example he can be for me and takes care of me on and off the pitch.

As I was about to come on he walked over to be and gave me a hug and wished me luck. That meant a lot to me.

“After the game he just told me ‘congrats’ and to just keep going, which I really appreciated.”

Toure’s aim now is convince Paris FC coach Stéphane Gilli to place greater faith in him, with four of his five Ligue 2 appearances coming off the bench (for one goal).

“I want to be playing regularly for my club so that every time there’s a Socceroos camp I’m up for selection,” he said.

“I gelled well and got used to the boys at Paris and believe now is the time where I start playing regularly.”