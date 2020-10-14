COVID-19 travel restrictions and player unavailability has led New Zealand to pull out of a glamour friendly with England at Wembley.

The All Whites were due to take on Gareth Southgate's team - currently ranked fourth in the world - in London on November 12.

"It is not an action taken lightly," New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell said.

"A significant number of the team would be subject to quarantine or restrictions ... this would heavily disrupt their domestic seasons and potentially jeopardise their professional careers."

The cancellation means New Zealand's international men's team - ranked 121 by world football's governing body FIFA - will not play at all in 2020.

The All Whites' last competitive fixture was in November 2017, when they lost their World Cup qualification playoff away to Peru.

Coach Danny Hay said he was gutted.

"I know the players will also be, but this is one of those situations we can't do anything about," he said.

New Zealand have not played England since losing a pair of friendlies to the Three Lions in Auckland and Wellington back in 1991.