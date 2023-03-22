Showing the pecking order of New Zealand sport, the All Blacks currently have two coaches while the All Whites have none.

New Zealand's national men's football team are playing a rare home series this week against China, but remain without a permanent boss since Danny Hay's contract expired last year.

After missing the 2022 World Cup after a one-off qualifying loss to Costa Rica, New Zealand Football (NZF) remains a cash-strapped organisation, and have yet to replace Hay.

NZF thought they'd pulled off a coup by securing John Herdman, luring the Canada manager ahead of the 2026 World Cup to be hosted in North America.

However, Herdman - who previously managed New Zealand's women's team and has a son in the All Whites under-20 setup - chose instead to commit to Canada.

For matches at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on Thursday and Wellington's Sky Stadium on Sunday, under-20s coach Darren Bazeley will lead the All Whites.

"I'm just enjoying the moment," Bazeley told journalists.

"I've worked with these players for a long time and I've got good relationships with them all."

New Zealand's biggest star, Premier League striker Chris Wood, gave support last year to Hay staying on but said Bazeley could use the matches to make the job his own.

"I was a big advocate for Danny because he had done something so well in a short period of time," the Nottingham Forest loanee told Newshub.

"We've gone in a different direction which is fine. That happens. That's football.

"I don't see why he can't step up and use the knowledge that he has and being an assistant manager to the All Whites to take them to the next level."

The matches are a rare chance for Kiwis to play in front of their home fans.

New Zealand have played just one match on home soil since 2017; a 2-0 defeat at Eden Park to Australia last September.

Aucklander Wood, who hobbled off in the first half of that match, is a doubt for Thursday night's contest with a thigh injury, while US-based defender Tommy Smith will play his 50th international.

Aside from last year's match with the Socceroos, China's visit is the first time a non-Oceania based side has played a friendly in New Zealand since 2014, when South Africa toured for one game.

The All Whites, ranked 105th in the world by FIFA, will be looking to score for the first time in five matches.