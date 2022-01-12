Premier League side Newcastle United are close to finalizing their second signing of the January transfer window with the acquisition of All Whites vice-captain Chris Wood.

All Whites vice-captain is currently contracted to Premier League club Burnley.

The striker is set to undergo a medical at Newcastle United ahead of his transfer.

Newcastle United reportedly paid his £20m ($37.8m AUD) release clause to acquire the attacker.

When Premier League side Newcastle United were taken over in a £300m deal ($567m AUS) in October by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, a lot of questions arose about who the club may target in the January transfer window to bolster their squad.

The Tyneside club started by getting left-back Kieran Trippier, acquiring the full-back from Atletico Madrid for a reported sum of £12m ($22.7m AUD) plus add-ons. He made his debut for the club in their FA Cup defeat to Cambridge United.

Part of the issue at hand in that game was the lack of attacking force within the Magpies line-up. The side have only scored 19 goals in its first 19 Premier League games this season. An injury to Callum Wilson this past weekend only aggravated the club's attacking situation.

It has now been reported by multiple English media outlets that All Whites vice-captain Chris Wood is the club's second target of the January transfer window. The 30-year old attacker is currently contracted to Premier League rivals Burnley.

While Sky Sports report that Burnley did not want to sell Wood to a relegation rival, Newcastle United are able to buy Wood after having met the forward's release clause. That clause is reported to be within the region of £20m ($37.8m AUD).

Wood is said to be heading to Newcastle to undergo a physical at the club. Should this step be passed, he could be available for United's Premier League game against Watford this weekend.

The All Whites vice-captain is a sensible target. Wood has seven seasons worth of experience in the Premier League, including the previous four and a half years at Burnley, and will not need time acclimatizing.

Newcastle United are currently 19th in the Premier League, sitting in a relegation position just below Burnley.

