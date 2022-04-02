Jason Cummings has got his scoring boots on in the A-League Men and the Central Coast striker says he'd love his form to deliver a Socceroos call-up for the crunch World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Scottish-born Cummings qualifies for Australia but was overlooked for the most recent qualifiers, when the Socceroos lost to both Japan and Saudi Arabia to finish third in AFC group B, forcing them into the play-off route.

Cummings scored both goals in Central Coast's 2-2 draw with Western United on Saturday and had a penalty to win the match saved, after scoring against Adelaide in their previous match.

Australia will play the United Arab Emirates on June 7 and then if they prevail, will face Peru for a spot in Qatar a week later.

"I'd love to be there. Of course I'd love to be there, that'd be a dream," Cummings told Paramount Plus.

"But it's up to whoever picks the squad.

"I'm available and I'd love it, but my main concentration is just every week playing with the Mariners and doing my best for this team."

The striker now has five goals and five assists from his 12 games since joining from Dundee in January.

He has also impressed with his movement off the ball and combinations with Marco Urena, helping the Mariners to a six-game unbeaten run.

Coach Nick Montgomery has previously pressed the 26-year-old's case and reiterated it in Ballarat on Saturday.

"He's a goal scorer, he assists, his work rate is phenomenal. He's a top lad and he's put himself out there, he wants to play for the Socceroos," Montgomery said.

"He's 26 years old, for me right now, you could get six-seven years good service from a player like him.

"He's a massive player for us, him and Marcos have got a fantastic relationship going.

"That's a big reason why he came out here and on current form, again, I'm not the head coach but you've definitely got to be looking at players like him that can give the country that spark."