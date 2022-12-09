An attempt to lure Cristiano Ronaldo to Australia might have fallen flat but Macarthur manager Dwight Yorke knows the appeal of being the leading light of the A-League Men competition is still an attractive proposition to many.

Ronaldo is without a club after a bust-up with Manchester United manager Erik ten Haag.

He recently dismissed speculation he was bound for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr after Portugal's World Cup campaign in Qatar.

The 37-year-old Portuguese was courted by the Australia Professional Leagues intent on bringing some of the glitz back to a competition that craves superstars.

Macarthur's opponents on Sunday, Melbourne Victory, boast one of Ronaldo's long-time friends Luis Nani.

Yorke was one of the competition's first big names with Sydney FC and he says as more players consider their futures after the World Cup, Australia looms as a genuine option.

"I was in a really dark spot when I came here," Yorke told AAP.

"I'd played my career in England and this was an opportunity to come abroad and try something totally different.

"I was the marquee player at the inauguration of the A-League (and) there was a lot of appeal for me.

"I managed to win the A-League as a player and it can give you that edge as the focal point of the league. People embrace you and you can express yourself.

"Any top player out there that needs something a little bit different, hopefully the A-League will be able to produce that (for them)."

Yorke laughed off suggestions his mutual links with the Red Devils might help sway Ronaldo to his club's Campbelltown base, but he said they were firmly in the market for a fresh body.

Barbadian midfielder Mario Williams recently returned home and Yorke said his club was keen to strengthen in the January market.

"It's unfortunate for him, but we have managed to reassess with that international spot," Yorke said.

"We have got a good squad as it, but we are looking to improve and bring quality into our team. We won't just go out and get someone willy-nilly."