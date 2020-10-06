Aloisi is a former Reds icon, leading the club to the premiership in their inaugural season in 2005, before going on to make 75 appearances and score seven goals for Adelaide.

He's had a distinguished coaching career at the assistant and NPL levels, most notably leading West Adelaide to a record-breaking 40 game undefeated stretch in the SA NPL.

He's also served as assistant to brother John at Brisbane Roar, as well as forging a celebrated W-League coaching career and acting as assistant coach during the Matildas' 2015 World Cup campaign.

“This club has always had a special place in my heart and I’m excited to be returning as Carl’s assistant," Aloisi said.



“I’m a very passionate and hard-working person – someone who wears their heart on their sleeve and gives everything for what he believes in.



“I think what is clear to every United fan is how dedicated I am to the Club I represent and now my loyalties lie completely with Adelaide.



“I’m really looking forward to the challenge of helping Carl and the other coaches develop and improve this team and can’t wait for it all to start.”

Aloisi and Veart face a very tough challenge to keep up Adelaide's strong finish to last season. The club are still undefeated under Veart's tenure, but have suffered several key departures already this offseason.



Veart, added: “I’ve known Ross for a very long time and he was the only person I wanted as my first assistant for the next two years.



“Ross’ opinion and view of football is one that I trust and one that I believe compliments me perfectly.



“I believe Ross will offer a lot to the Club from a tactical and mental point of view and his assistance will be crucial in us playing attractive and attacking football for our fans.”