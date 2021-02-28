John Stones and Ruben Dias were on target as the Premier League leaders Manchester City extended their extraordinary winning run to 20 matches with a 2-1 victory over West Ham.

Dias opened the scoring with a first-half header - his first goal for the club - on Saturday before Michail Antonio levelled just before the break with the first goal City have conceded at the Etihad Stadium since December.

Fourth-placed West Ham were proving to be hard to break down but Stones joined his central defensive partner Dias on the scoresheet to put City back in the lead 22 minutes from time.

The Hammers were unable to respond as City moved 13 points clear of Manchester United and Leicester City, extending their unbeaten run to 27 matches.

Later in the Premier League, a farcical refereeing incident and two missed penalties helped West Bromwich Albion secure a chaotic 1-0 win over Brighton, which breathed life into the Baggies' fight against relegation.

At the Etihad, Kevin De Bruyne was the architect of City's opening goal, delivering a majestic pinpoint left-footed cross for an unmarked Dias to nod beyond Darren Randolph, who until then had been untroubled.

West Ham equalised two minutes before the break when Jesse Lingard failed to get a clean contact on a cutback from the marauding Vladimir Coufal, but the on-loan Manchester United midfielder's shot was turned in by the alert Antonio.

Gabriel Jesus replaced a rusty Sergio Aguero, starved of service in his first start since October, with an hour played, but it was another centre-back who put Pep Guardiola's men back in front.

Riyad Mahrez teased Ben Johnson in the penalty area and picked out Stones, who drilled clinically beyond Randolph after 68 minutes.

At the Hawthorns, West Brom led 1-0 through Kyle Bartley's 11th-minute header but Brighton's Lewis Dunk appeared to equalise through a quick free kick that was taken a split second after referee Lee Mason blew his whistle.

However, Mason blew for a second time just as the ball was crossing the line, having seen that West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was still lining up his defensive wall and wasn't ready for the free kick.

Mason initially awarded no goal, then reversed his decision. As chaos ensued - with players from both teams surrounding the official - Mason was advised by the VAR to view the incident on the pitchside monitor and, after a lengthy delay, again disallowed the goal.

Brighton then conspired to miss another penalty in the second half, with substitute Danny Welbeck striking his effort against the post.