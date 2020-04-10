Los Angeles-based Park Lane helps rich individuals buy sporting teams and, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, is targeting the Australian market in terms of AFL, NRL, rugby union and A-League clubs.

FTBL understands the bank and its founder Andrew Kline has a particular interest in Australian football, with the A-League firmly on its radar.

A number of A-League clubs are currently up for sale or looking for new investment.

The Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory are hunting for new owners, while the Central Coast Mariners have been opening to selling a stake in their club in the past.

Newcastle Jets CEO Lawrie McKinna told FTBL the Jets have had no contact from Kline as of yet. The Mariners had not responded for comment at the time of publication.

Perth chief executive Tony Pignata said yesterday he has had no approach from the American. Last month Glory owner Tony Sage pulled out of a deal to sell the A-League franchise to a London-based cryptocurrency group.

Park Lane was founded in 2005 and bills itself as a firm that provides sports finance advisory services to a wide variety of clients in the sports industry.

In 2008 it provided advice in the acquisition of National Hockey League club Tampa Bay Lighting, and in 2010 it was involved in the sale of hockey franchise Stockton Thunder.