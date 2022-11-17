Aaron Mooy says the intensity and high expectations at Celtic under Ange Postecoglou has him primed to make an impact for the Socceroos in Qatar.

Postecoglou, who coached Mooy with Australia as well as current club side Celtic, gave Mooy a vote of confidence on Wednesday when he allayed concerns the player has been short of game time since making the move to Glasgow in July.

Several senior Socceroos, including Martin Boyle, Mat Ryan, Awer Mabil and Harry Souttar, have arrived in Doha off the back of minimal game time or long-term injuries.

But Postecoglou expects Mooy to be ready to fire in Australia's opening clash with world champions France (Wednesday 6am AEDT).

"He's playing a lot," the Celtic coach told reporters on Wednesday ahead of the Scottish club's two-game Australian tour taking in fixtures against Sydney FC and Everton.

"We had 13 games in 42 days, I think he played the majority of them.

"So no, he's fit and he's going well."

After departing Chinese club Shanghai Port FC, Mooy trained by himself ahead of the Socceroos' qualifying play-offs, where he shone.

Joining Celtic under his former national team boss Postecoglou has allowed him to gain crucial minutes in comparison.

"I've been training hard, trying to get as many minutes as possible to be in a good space before, so hopefully that leaves me in good stead for the games," Mooy told reporters.

"Celtic's a massive club. Huge expectations to win every game we play.

"I'm learning and the quality's very high standard in training and there's lots of good players there, so it's a good place to be to improve and to test myself.

"So I'm grateful to have been given that opportunity.

"It's a testing place to be every day. We go in with the boys and train a hundred miles an hour.

"That's the way Ange likes it and there's no days where it's just chill. So it's intense and it's a good place to be."

Socceroos legend and Celtic first-team coach Harry Kewell said Mooy's experience in the Scottish Premier League would hold him in good stead for the pressure of the World Cup.

"The amount of pressure that is on the Celtic players ... for Aaron to step up and play, and to force his way into the team - it takes a lot because we don't let anything slide (at Celtic)," Kewell told AAP.

"You have to be at your very best at training to even be in the manager's mind."