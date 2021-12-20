In a thrilling match, Celtic beat Hibernian by a scoreline of 2-1 at Hampden Park to lift the Scottish League Cup. The win, which featured Socceroos Martin Boyle and Tom Rogić on opposing sides, was secured by Rogić's teammate Kyogo Furuhashi.

Scottish League Cup

The win marked their 20th League Cup win and the first silverware for head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Two Socceroos starred in the final, Tom Rogić and Martin Boyle, for Celtic and Hibernian respectively.

Celtic came out dominant, controlling more than 70 percent of possession during the first half. However, Hibernian were able to hold them off for the first 45 minutes.

Hibernian then broke the deadlock early in the second half. Boyle sent in a corner that found his captain Paul Hanlon to make it 1-0 for Hibs. The Hoops were quick to respond though.

Less than two minutes after the opening goal Kyogo outran the Hibernian defence, receiving a long ball sent into the 18 year box by teammate Callum McGregor, and put it past goalkeeper Matt Macey. Hibernian calls for offside fell on deaf ears and the scoreline was now even at Hampden Park.

Kyogo then scored again 20 minutes later. The play started when Rogić saw an opportunity after being given a free-kick just inside the Celtic half. The Socceroo took the kick quickly with the ball again finding Kyogo who lobbed Macey to make it 2-1 at the 72nd minute.

Rogić nearly made it 3-1 in the 82nd minute, with a strike on target but Macey was able to get his fingertips on the ball to stop the shot.

Hibs then came close twice in the last ten minutes of the match, with one attempt that drew calls for a penalty kick and a second that required a save from Celtic keeper Joe Hart. However, they were not able to make things even.

Celtic won their twentieth Scottish League Cup, the first under the leadership of new head coach Ange Postecoglou. Speaking to Premier Sports after the match, Postecoglou was asked if the win was an emotional one:

"It is (emotional). Obviously, I know the significance of it. It's been a hell of a ride so far. We haven't come into this opportunity the easy way.

"I'm just so proud of this group of players, they've been the most resilient group I've ever come across with what's been thrown at us the last five, six months. Super pleased we get the rewards.

When asked if he was pleased about the pressure being off his shoulders, the Celtic head coach replied:

"It's not pressure. It's what I want. It's why you accept this position.

"You don't accept this position to shy away from creating special things.

"We're still at the beginning. We want to enjoy this . As I said this group of players have been through an awful lot and risen to every challenge including today.

"We just want to keep going.

Postecoglou ended the interview praising his new club and the atmosphere fans create:

"It is everything mate. It's what this football club's about, it's what football's about.

"We just pass through these clubs, but the people in here, it's generational support. They've invested their lives in this club, and these are the rewards," with the Australian adding, "It has to be just the start.

"It's the only measure at Celtic. You win it, and then you go onto the next one."

Celtic and Hibernian next play mid-week. The Hoops are away at St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership while Hibernian are at home against Aberdeen. The teams are second and seventh respectively in the Premiership.

The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.