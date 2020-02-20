They might be be chilling words to a chastened Sydney FC, but Yokohama F. Marinos coach Ange Postecoglou is adamant his team can improve in a lot of areas, after their 4-0 home thrashing of the Sky Blues on Wednesday.

Following the one-sided Asian Champions League game, the former Socceroos coach talked about his Japanese club's fearless approach and his desire for them to play a unique style of football which will get everyone talking.

They certainly were after a brutal Asian Champions League mauling of Sydney, with former Socceroos goalkeeper and Fox Sports pundits Mark Bosnich and Robbie Slater both rating Yokohama's performance as one the best they had seen in the ACL.

Postecoglou was understandably happy with his side's impressive performance, as they were 3-0 up after just 33 minutes against the runaway A-League leaders and made it two wins from two to set the pace in their four-team group.

"We started the game well, we took control of the game and we dominated," Postecoglou said.

"I think we were really disciplined today in making sure that we played our football in the opposition's half and put them under pressure and we got the rewards and the scoreline I think reflects how dominant we were in the game."

His reigning J1 league champions start their title defence next weekend and Postecoglou is convinced they have yet to hit their peak.

We can improve in a lot of areas," he said.

"The important thing for us is the players now really believe in our football and they play without fear and it makes a big difference."

He stressed Yokohama were trying to play a different type of game to any other club.

"I don't think any team anywhere will play like us," Postecoglou said.

"I think some teams press aggressively but don't have the ball much, they play direct and other teams have the ball but don't press.

"We try to be both, which is not easy."