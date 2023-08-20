The first Australian coach to win a match in England's Premier League has openly wondered if the sport will ever make it big in Australia, despite the Matildas feted run to the Women's World Cup semi-finals.

San Kerr's team played to packed crowds, attracted the highest domestic television viewing figures since records began, and inspired green-and-gold everywhere.

Occupying the most high-profile position of any Australian soccer export means Ange Postecoglou is now carrying the baton put down by the Matildas at the end of that stirring campaign.

But asked after steering Tottenham to victory over Manchester United on Saturday if he thought "football/soccer (will) finally crack it in Australia?" he replied, "I battle with that, mate. I really don't know if we will ever crack Australia.

"I hope so. I think the women's World Cup was a brilliant tournament. The Premier League has always been the most watched league in Australia and now they have a vested interest, so that's great.

"How much of an impact (Postecoglou managing Spurs) has I am not really sure."

Postecoglou said he had been following the Women's World Cup, but looking at his English audience he added wryly, "I'm not watching it any more."