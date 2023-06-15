Multiple reports out of Japan suggest that Cklamovski - long-time Ange Postecoglou assistant at both club and national team level - will succeed Spaniard Albert Puig, who departed the club earlier this week.

Sitting 12th after 17 games, FC Tokyo chiefs are hoping Cklamovski can reprise the magic formula cooked up when he worked alongside Postecoglou in bringing the J1 title to Yokohama F. Marinos.

Cklamovski, 44, is wedded to the fearless, progressive approach pioneered in Japan by Postecoglou and has already had stints with Shimizu S. Pulse in addition to Montedio.

His imminent arrival is a statement of intent from the FC Toyko board, who are looking to inject a fresh impetus at the halfway point of the season with the team just seven points off the relegation places and a considerable 17 off the top spot.

Cklamovski steered Montedio Into the J2 playoffs last season, finishing the campaign with just one loss from their last 10 games.

But after consecutive wins to begin 2023, Montedio went on to lose five consecutive matches, prompting the club to axe the man who had turned them from relegation fodder the previous season into promotion chasers.

Cklamovski vowed to get back in the saddle at the earliest opportunity, and it’s likely he will be given time and space to build a long term project by his new employers.