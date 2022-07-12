A-League defender Rostyn Griffiths is the latest Australian to depart for the Indian Super League, with the Melbourne City player set to join Mumbai City FC.

Rostyn Griffiths Move

Melbourne City have announced the departure of defender Rostyn Griffiths.

The Australian will join Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC.

He is the latest Aussie to head to India, following Brendan Hamill's signing with ISL's ATK Mohun Bagan last month.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

Griffith's move from Australia to India will mark the fifth country Rostyn has played in, following spells previous spells in China, the Netherlands and Uzbekistan.

During his four seasons with Melbourne City, his fourth A-League club, the defender won two Premierships and one Championship making 94 appearances.

The Melbourne City player's joining of Mumbai City makes him the latest Australian to head over to the Indian Super League, following Melbourne Victory's Brendan Hamill joining of ATK Mohun Bagan last month.

Griffiths' move to Mumbai City FC also follows a history of players and staff transferring between clubs owned by the City Football Club, Mumbai being part of the vast football club empire. The 34-year old will be linking up with former Melbourne City FC assistant coach Des Buckingham, now head coach of the ISL side.

"Rostyn is a top player and is someone who will bring a lot of experience and character to your team," said Buckingham upon the signing announcement.

"We have a very young core here and I believe Rostyn will be a great mentor to our youngsters at Mumbai City."

Melbourne to 𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶. AAMI Park to 𝗔𝗮𝗺𝗰𝗵𝗶 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆. 📍



We're delighted to announce the arrival of Rostyn Griffiths from sister club, @MelbourneCity - subject to a medical âœï¸@rostyn8 #WelcomeRostyn #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 💙 pic.twitter.com/37hZxdbL4u — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) July 10, 2022

More news can be found here.