Towering 21-year-old Aussie centreback Jacob Young has left famed Bundesliga development club Hoffenheim after an injury-hit season for the club's reserves.
The 193 centimetre defender made just two appearances last season for Hoffenheim's reserves in the Regionalliga Southwest, after an injury-hit campaign.
Young is a former Cockburn City player from Western Australia, who previously plied his trade successfully through the academy divisions for Sunderland, making 33 appearances in the U/18 Premier League.
German clubs are currently issuing new contracts for next season and cutting un-needed players from their rosters.
Young becomes the second Australian to leave the Bundesliga in less than a week, after Borussia Monchengladbach winger Christian Theoharous was cut by his club.
At the time of writing, Young and Theoharous are currently without a club.
