Terry Antonis will return to the Western Sydney Wanderers next season, signing a three-year deal with his former A-League club.

Antonis joins from K-League club Suwon Samsung Bluewings where he won the Korean FA Cup in his first season at the club.

He'd last played in Australia with Melbourne Victory.

Antonis featured for the Wanderers in 2016/17, taking part in the club's third AFC Champions League campaign and in the A-League finals.

The 27-year-old midfielder will join the Wanderers from Korea in the coming weeks with his wife and young daughter to link-up with his teammates for pre-season training.

Antonis said he was excited to be coming home to Western Sydney and continuing to grow as a footballer.

"I'm 27 now, this is an important moment for me, I've learned a lot about myself on and off the field, I want to keep learning every day, so to be able to put that into training and into games," said Antonis.

"I've enjoyed my time in Korea for the past couple of years, it was good to be at a big club in Korea but I am looking forward to coming home."