It’s understood that APL chief executive Danny Townsend will be in Perth in the coming weeks to help drive the process, as Sage looks to sever financial ties with the club he has pumped millions of dollars into since taking charge in 2009.

The APL has already been aiding Glory with monetary infusions in recent months, and CEO Anthony Radich believes their entry into the fray will be important in unearthing potential buyers.

Whilst several parties have expressed interest, Radich insisted there is currently “no concrete offer on the table” for the club which has risen from last season’s wooden spoon position to have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs going into their final round home duel against Western United.

“There is no serious offer under consideration (at this point),” Radich said. “There have been expressions of interest, which has been the case quite often (in recent years) without anything materialising.

“There has been speculation there with Tony (Sage) mentioning a potential buyer but that is still at the potential stage with a fair bit to go in terms of discussions.”

Radich believes the APL, with its considerable clout and contacts, may be game changers in bringing buyers to the table.

“They are looking at an overall expansion process for the league and obviously talking interested parties is part of that process,” he added.

“I have no doubt from that pool of interest they will be able to assist us in finding investors. Tony has been on record for some time looking for outside investment and having the APL assist can only be beneficial.

“Having the APL involved can drive things along at a faster pace, if you like. There’s a lot of potential at the club and I’m quite buoyant and optimistic about the future.”

Whilst uncertainty abounds off the pitch, with commercial and membership growth stalled during Covid and its aftermath, Radich has been gratified by club’s response on the field, with first time coach Ruben Zadkovich presiding over something of a revival in the context of last season’s dismal form.

A win over Western United on Saturday by two goals or more, coupled by a defeat for sixth placed Wellington at Macarthur, would see them sneak into the playoffs.

“Our aim was to be competitive and we’ve achieved that,” he said. “As in every aspect of our business It’s been a challenging environment to deal with.

“The team have been quite resilient, particularly at home where we’ve been really good, only losing the one game against last year’s champions (Melbourne City).

“We’ve showed a lot of fight and strength whilst away from home has been disappointing, to be honest. We were close in a few games and there were fine margins involved.

“All in all, to have us on the cusp of the finals, in the context of everything else going on, is a reasonably good job.

“We’ll hang on to that hope while it’s there, although it’s a slim one.

“Ruben has brought us some stability this season - to navigate our way through this year is hats off to everyone involved.”