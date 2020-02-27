Australia's U23s have already qualified for the Games and the Matildas are just a home and away play-off against Vietnam from their own spot in Tokyo.

But despite the success, men's football had its federal cash cut two years ago – and Arnie wants it reinstated as soon as possible.

"We touch the rest of the world and we need our Government's help," he told ABC Grandstand.

"We need Scott Morrison and the Australian Government to step up and help us with some money because at the end of the day, we are a world game.

"We are in a confederation in Asia that is very big and is very diverse but there is a lot of money involved.

"Now there is probably a perception out there that sponsors give them money, but it comes from [their] government."

Arnold – who is both Olyroos and Socceroos coach – has already approached Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates for extra funding to cover the cost of training preparations ahead of the football tournament kick off in Japan on July 22, two days ahead of the official opening Olympic ceremony.

But any cash from the AOC is dependent on funding from the Australian Sports Commission – and its next review of funding allocation won't come until after the Olympics.

"John [Coates] is a great person who wants to help, especially Australian football," Arnold told the ABC.

"If you have the Olyroos and the Matildas going to the Olympics and football fans around Australia — and it is the highest participated sport for juniors in the country — all watching the Olympics, it makes the Olympics even better.

"We have had the conversations. I do believe the ASC will help us with our preparation, especially once we hit the ground in Tokyo."