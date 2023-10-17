The Socceroos coach jetted to Italy three weeks back to outline his national team plans to Volpato in person, the pair in deep discussion for over an hour after Serie A Sassuolo’s 4-2 home victory over Juventus at the Mapei Stadium.

The former Western Sydney Wanderers junior, who joined ninth-placed Sassuolo for $11.5 million from Roma in June, didn’t play on that occasion, and has only featured once so far this season - a 12-minute cameo in a 2-0 loss to Atalanta back in August.

However, sources close to the player claim he and Arnold got on famously and the paperwork to confirm Volpato’s switch from Italy U-19s, for whom he has four caps and two goals, is already in train.

Arnold foreshadowed Sydney-born Volpato’s embrace of the green and gold in an interview on SEN radio, saying “great news” on the Volpato front was imminent.

Having made seven appearances for Jose Mourinho’s Roma last season, for one goal and an assist, Volpato was expecting to hit the ground running after Sassuolo’s heavy investment in his talent.

However, it has since emerged that Volpato was bought essentially as a ready made replacement for Italian international Domenico Berardi, who has five goals in six appearances this season and is tipped to join Juventus in January for a fee in excess of $33 million.

Volpato has been told by club officials there is a program mapped out for him and he must bide his time and the chance to shine will come.

It’s unclear exactly when Volpato will make his Socceroos debut, though with two World Cup qualifiers looming in November there might be a window of opportunity there.

Volpato operates ostensibly off either flank but can also fill the number 10 role and, at a pinch, down the middle.

All of which gives Arnold options aplenty once his switch of allegiances to Australia is officially ratified.