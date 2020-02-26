Australia will take on Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia and Chile at the prestigious South American championship, which starts in June.

But because the Socceroos are an invited nation and its a tournament outside of their confederation, they won't be afforded the FIFA protection that forces clubs to release players for international duty.

Instead, Arnold will have to convince individual clubs to release Australian players - and the veteran coach is vowing to do everything within his powers.

"I will do my best to get all the best players out at the Copa America," Graham said.

"But that's got to come with a lot of conversations and planning.

"I've got a great assistant - Rene Meulensteen - who knows a lot of the coaches over in the Europe.

"I've also got a lot of their phone numbers. We speak over the phone and they're great people.

"I can imagine when I have conversations with the coaches overseas, they will see the Copa America as a great experience for the player."

If Arnold is unable to cobble together his first-choice Socceroos, he is expected to field a large number of Olyroos players in a bid to give them big-game experience ahead of the Olympics.

Arnold said A-League players would also be in the mix.

"I have ... plans for A, B and C to make sure we go to the Copa America and perform well," Arnold said.

"I do also believe with the Olyroos, the preparation is important for them (leading into the Olympics).

"But also we've got some great players here in the A-League, 25-, 26-year-olds who could step up and do a great job, if we can't get (first-choice Socceroos)."

Arnold was in Perth on Wednesday promoting the upcoming World Cup qualifier clash with Kuwait, which will be played at HBF Park on March 26.

Australia currently sit first in their group with four wins from as many games and Arnold is confident of coming away with the goods against second-played Kuwait.

"We expect to win the game and put on a great performance," Arnold said.

"We will bring our strongest team available - I'm promising that - unless there's some type of injury that we can't do anything about."