Arsenal have continued to breathe fresh life into their season after an impressive 3-1 win at Leicester in the Premier League - but the Foxes' pursuit of Manchester City at the top of the table suffered another major blow.

In Sunday's other early EPL game, struggling Fulham extended their unbeaten run to five matches but were left to reflect on what might have been after a 0-0 stalemate at Crystal Palace.

At the King Emirates Stadium, David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette,from the penalty spot, and Nicolas Pepe netted as the Gunners came from behind to claim a deserved victory.

Youri Tielemans' early strike had put the Foxes ahead and the hosts suffered a further blow when Harvey Barnes was carried off in the second half with a knee injury.

The result left Leicester still third in the Premier League but they missed the chance to move nine points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Tielemans combined on the right for the midfielder to burst away and drive into the area to score the opener.

Luiz levelled six minutes before the break when the Foxes switched off from Willian's free-kick and the Brazilian pulled away from Timothy Castagne to power a header into the bottom corner.

In first-half stoppage time, Pepe's shot struck Ndidi's outstretched arm and, while referee Paul Tierney initially missed it, he gave the penalty after checking the monitor and Lacazette found the corner from 12 yards.

Leicester's afternoon continued to get worse when Barnes was carried off five minutes into the second half after appearing to injury his knee stretching for the ball.

Two minutes later, the Foxes crumbled when Arsenal hit them on the break to grab a third, Willian squeezing the ball past Kasper Schmeichel for Pepe to tap into an empty net.

At Selhurst Park, Fulham created the better opportunities, with the majority falling to centre-back Joachim Andersen, although Josh Maja was brilliantly denied by Vicente Guaita from close range in the second half.

It ensured the spoils were shared in Roy Hodgson's 150th match in charge of Palace following an encounter which lacked quality.

This point for Fulham moved them within three of relegation rivals Newcastle and Brighton.