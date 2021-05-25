The start was a welcome yet rare opportunity for Arzani, who was called up to Graham Arnold's Olyroos squad to face Ireland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico in friendlies next month despite barely playing this season.

Arzani has made four total appearances for AGF since joining the mid-table Danish club this year, but prior to this game had only played a single minute of the previous nine Danish championship-round finals.

Arzani played 81 minutes before he was substituted with the score at 4-0 to Midtjylland, who left Socceroos star Mabil on the bench to ensure they finished second this season and enter European competition.



The Socceroos starlet was one of AGF's best performers, showing glimpses of the quality Australian fans have long held in such high regard.

It was a dead rubber for AGF, who couldn't finish anywhere other than fourth. Duncan, who missed out on the recent Olyroos squad, joined AGF from Brisbane Roar in 2019.

He had a much more successful first campaign at the club, making a series of impressive league appearances, before a ruptured ACL this season effectively ended his 2021 campaign.

He's returned briefly for the final few matches of this campaign, playing brief substitute cameos in two of AGF's last four finals matches, before starting and playing 58 minutes before he was substituted today.