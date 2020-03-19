While there has been no official confirmation of Arzani's exit, the Socceroo posted pictures on Instagram revealing he was on his way back to Australia.

Celtic's squad were due back in training on Wednesday after being given the weekend off.

The Scottish Premiership has been shutdown indefinitely because of the Coronavirus.

Arzani's two-year loan from Manchester City to the Glasgow giants is set to end this June.

The 21-year-old has had a nightmare spell in Scotland after tearing his ACL on his first-team debut in September 2018.

He made his return to the first-team in January this year.