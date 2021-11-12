Marwood, the City Football Group’s Managing Director of Global Football, paved the way for Arzani’s move from satellite club Melbourne City to Manchester City in 2018, and immediately out to Celtic on loan.

That move was wrecked by an ACL tear on the debut for the Hoops, and Arzani, now 22, has subsequently bounced from Holland’s FC Utrecht, to Denmark’s AGF Aarhus and now Belgium’s SK Lommel - another CFG surrogate - in pursuit of fulfilling his potential.

His career is at yet another fork in the road after failing to make the cut for Australia’s latest World Cup qualifying squad, and doubts are growing that he will never live up to the expectations which greeted his three cameo appearances at 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Marwood, though, believes there is still scope for Arzani - who has made eight appearances for second tier Lommel - to ultimately deliver on his undoubted promise.

“He’s at our club in Belgium continuing his development and is in a good place,” Marwood told FTBL.

“He’s getting good development and game time, which is something he’s missed over the last couple of years.

“Everything is moving forward and I think he’s enjoying it.

“The injury he suffered was a bit of a setback for him but he’s a strong character with a good personality and a tough mentality.

“He’s doing all the right things and working hard.”

Arzani’s contract with the CFG expires in mid-2022, and having played just 17 senior games in three years he has it all to do to while on loan at Lommel to find the consistency and fluency to conjure a sustainable future at the top level.

“Like any player it’s always in their hands,” added Marwood. “We help support, guide and develop them but ultimately it’s what the players do and what they put into their careers that tells the story.

“That applies to anybody not just Daniel.”

Prior to being overlooked for Thursday’s 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia in Sydney and Tuesday’s upcoming qualifier with China in the UAE, Arzani had been part of the last two Socceroos camps and featured at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he showed a few fleeting glimpses of the sorcery that lies within.

However, there remain flaws in his distribution and application which must be addressed if he’s to win his way back into coach Graham Arnold's favour and add to his six Socceroos caps.