Coach John Aloisi has hailed Western United's 1-1 draw with Macarthur FC as the ideal response to the champions' tough start to their A-League Men title defence.

United had appeared set to rue their inefficiency for a third consecutive game, with Bulls defender Matthew Millar's goal in the 24th minute splitting the teams for the majority of Friday night's clash.

But in front of a sparse crowd at AAMI Park, the excellent Lachie Wales equalised in the 69th minute to earn a deserved point, after earlier defeats to Melbourne City and Sydney FC.

"I think everyone and even them (Macarthur) would believe that we should have got all three points," Aloisi told reporters.

"We were dominant the whole time, from start to finish, which was pleasing.

"Didn't drop our head when we conceded a goal against the run of play, we created so many good opportunities, good openings. We actually limited them.

"I thought the all round performance was excellent. It was the performance that we asked for."

Australia Cup champions Macarthur remain unbeaten after three ALM games under Dwight Yorke but their night was doubly soured when they were forced to substitute gun goalkeeper Filip Kurto in the 76th minute.

Yorke said Kurto, who was replaced by Nick Suman, had tightened up in his calf and would be assessed ahead of next Saturday's clash with Sydney FC.

Macarthur's World Cup aspirant Daniel Arzani had a tough night out, largely blanketed by his Russia 2018 teammate Josh Risdon, who also assisted Wales' equaliser.

The Bulls snatched the lead when Craig Noone played a short corner with Arzani then whipped the ball to the near post where Millar inexplicably escaped his marker to score with a lovely glancing header.

But after the goal, United continued to press and in the 63rd minute, Kurto made a big reflex save to deny Dylan Wenzel-Halls.

Six minutes later, Risdon lifted the ball into the six-yard box and Wales slid in to toepoke home.

The assistant referee initially ruled Wales had been offside but it was overruled by the VAR.

Yorke and his assistants conferred with referee Kurt Ams about the decision post-match but the Bulls boss indicated it was the delayed nature of the decision that was frustrating.

"We wanted to know why it was such a long delay of making such a decision," he said.

"But we respect the VAR and we respect the decision by the referee and we just moved on."

Yorke said the Bulls were "delighted" to take a point away from AAMI Park.

United captain Alessandro Diamanti came on in the dying minutes for his first appearance since suffering a knee injury on February 20.