"I don't think it was a very good move for him going to Celtic," the former Melbourne City boss, and Arzani's former coach, said.

"The reason I say that is because of the standard of football in Scotland.

"He should have come to the Netherlands. I tipped off Ajax about him, but they already had young players in his position and I tried to sign him when I was PEC Zwolle manager, but he chose to go to Celtic.

"He is potentially a very, very good player, but he barely played at all in Scotland. Utrecht needs to give him time because he hasn't played properly for a very long time."

Arzani admitted that the past two seasons have been very tough to handle, with a cruel knee injury on his Celtic debut destroying his time at the club.

"It’s been a really tough last two seasons for me," Arzani said.

"Celtic’s been tough, there are a lot of good people there and it’s a good club, but the most important thing for me is game time and I wasn’t getting that."