Most football leagues around the world, including the Premier League and the Serie A, have been suspended.

But the A-League goes on despite the global pandemic and on Friday the Roar will host Newcastle at Gold Coast's Cbus Super Stadium.

"We're privileged to have a game," Aldred said.

"There are many teams worldwide not playing and not training, so it's a privilege to do what we do all season and come in and train. To have a game is again, something we're very grateful for and it's a massive opportunity to continue the way we're going."

Brisbane are on a good run of form but so are the Jets, who are undefeated in their past six matches under new coach Carl Robinson.

The English defender remains wary of Newcastle and their squad, including ex-teammate Roy O'Donovan.

"They're a brand new coach, brand new staff and they've got some very good players," Aldred said.

"We played them around the Christmas period and I thought they're a good side. With the new manager they've picked up some good results and scored a lot of goals, so offensively we know though pose a result.

"Coming up against Roy, we know about him, and they've got some good attacking players as well. Initially it's business as usual [against Roy]. We're all aware of Roy's threats. He's another player I'm looking forward to playing against."