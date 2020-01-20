Western Sydney coach Markus Babbel has been axed for poor results, but his former assistant and now caretaker Jean Paul de Marigny will not take responsibility for a lacklustre A-League season.

The 55-year-old former Socceroo was promoted to caretaker after Babbel's axing on Monday and said he was comfortable with the way he had helped to coach the team, languisghing with just one win from their past 11 games.

"I'm very comfortable with what I've done at the football club over the last 18 months and it'll continue that way from the first training session on, which started (on Monday morning)," he said.

"Even though it was a sad day for the club and for Markus and everyone involved ... we'll continue to know what we need to do and actually do it."

Reports emerged in December that de Marigny's coaching techniques were abrasive and had caused younger players to lose confidence, also claiming he was "white-anting" Babbel to take over the top job.

At the time, the Wanderers and coaches denied the claims and, on Monday, de Marigny again moved to dismiss the reports.

"That's someone's opinion. As far as I'm concerned, that was a personal attack that was uncalled for," he said.

"As far as I'm concerned, our relationship is excellent and it'll continue to be excellent so I've got nothing to answer in regards to that because it's outside my character and always has been and always will be.

"It's something that will have to be dealt with away from football when the time is right."

The caretaker also maintained he had 'never applied for a job' when asked if he would seek to take over the manager's role full-time.

Babbel's axing comes just 18 months into a three-year deal, and Wanderers chief executive John Tsatsimas says the club will take their time in finding a replacement with no preconceptions over whether to appoint an Australian coach or search internationally.

However, he backed de Marigny to help rediscover the club's identity in the meantime.

With two weeks until the Wanderers' next match, against Central Coast in Gosford, de Marigny said he wanted the players to clear their heads and reflect on how they could take the club forward.

"(Coaches being sacked is) a part of the game - it's sad. We're not under an illusion that it doesn't happen in football," he said.

"Every decision and every action people take affects people.

"It affects people in a negative way or it affects people in a positive way.

"I think everyone needs to reset and make sure that they reflect on everything that's been happening and look forward."