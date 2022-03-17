When it comes to World Cup qualifying, links between Australia and Uruguay just seem to be part of the deal.

Bruno Fornaroli can remember vividly being in his South American homeland when John Aloisi famously fired the Socceroos to the 2006 World Cup at Uruguay's expense.

It was a moment Fornaroli was constantly reminded of when he arrived in Australia in 2015 to began an A-League Men's career that has resulted in 79 goals from 131 appearances for Melbourne City and Perth Glory.

Now Fornaroli is poised to add another chapter in the history between the two footballing nations after his call-up for the Socceroos' must-win qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

A recently acquired Australian citizenship and a shortage of attacking options led Australia coach Graham Arnold to give Fornaroli the nod, with Football Australia confident an application to have his international football allegiance switched with FIFA will be approved within days.

"I was in Uruguay," Fornaroli said when asked of his memories of Aloisi's penalty shootout heroics.

"It was a shock for the country.

"This is football, you never know what is going to happen and this is why I love this game.

"Now I'm the other side, now I just want to remember that - the Aloisi goal."

Fornaroli's call-up is the realisation of a lifelong dream to play international football.

An under-17 representative for the country of his birth, Fornaroli never got the chance to don the famous sky blue jersey of Uruguay at senior level.

Socceroos' green and gold will fit him just as well however.

"I'm Aussie now. I have a son who was born here and I want to give my best for them and for the country," he said.

"This opportunity has come to me and I want to take it.

"I want to enjoy it and I want to give me best, 110 per cent for the national team to try and qualify for the World Cup."