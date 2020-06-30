Burgess was loaned to Salford City for the 2019/20 season.

After making 35 appearances for Salford in central defence, scoring four goals, he has now become a free agent.

“I’m looking to sign for a new team for next season,” the 24-year-old told FTBL.

Burgess has been playing in the UK for the past nine years after signing with Fulham from ECC Joondalup at the age of 15.

The centre back said he would consider a move to the A-League.

“I’m open to anywhere for it to be the right move,” he said.

“[On the A-League] yeah if the deal was right and the team is the right fit, I would consider anywhere.”

Born in Scotland but raised in Perth, Burgess has represented Australia at Under-20 and Under-23 level.

The defender spent six years at Fulham, with loan spells at Ross County, Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic and Bury, before signing for Scunthorpe in 2017.