Football in England, like everywhere across the world, is on pause because of the Coronavirus.

For Iredale, who joined Carlisle from Scottish club Greenock Morton on a one-year deal last May, there is the added stress of not having a secure contract past June.

The 23-year-old has been left in limbo in regards to his future.

"My contract was to finish this season so I’m in the same boat as a lot of other players," he told FTBL.

"I'm just waiting patiently and seeing what’s going to happen. There was a lot of planning to see what was happening with next season and what the new manager's plans were, so was waiting for that to be finalised first."

Iredale had been a constant for the Cumbrians in 2019/2020, making 30 appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals.

It has been an up and down campaign for the club, with Carlisle struggling for points early on and manager Steven Pressley departing in November.

But since the appointment of Chris Beech as Pressley's replacement the Cumbrians have risen up to 18th place and well away from the relegation zone.

Ireland has enjoyed the switch south from Scotland.

"We were really picking up momentum," the left back said. "I was loving the amount of games played. Just constant football - it was class."

A former Perth Glory junior who came through the AIS, Iredale has been back in Western Australia since the season was shut down.

One positive amid the uncertainty is that he was able to return home three weeks ago.

"They were brilliant with allowing me to come home and be with my family," he said.

"The strength and conditioning coach is giving us programs daily. It's been good to be with my family during all this."

Apart from Netflix and Playstation, the 23-year-old has been using his free time to fish and devote some much-needed work on his golf game.

"We’re allowed to play golf here so I’ve had a few games with my dad. Never mind my handicap, I’m in the trees half the time!" he joked.

"I seem to have a bunker magnet in my ball as well. I'm more of a driving range player."