Western Sydney Wanderers are the only Australian team to have ever won the Champions League, and only a handful of Aussie players have ever managed to win the competition with non-Australian clubs.



Grant is hoping to add his name to that short list when Pohang take on the Saudi giants at the King Fahd International Stadium on Tuesday.



The plucky Steelers managed to book their place in the final after edging Korean rivals Uslan Hyundai in the semi-finals on penalties.



"We know we are heading into the game as underdogs but we’ve thrived off this tagline throughout the knockout stages," Grant told FTBL.



"Al-Hilal have some top players but you have to remember we wouldn’t be playing in a final such as this if we didn’t either.



"I expect it to be a tough and lively contest that we would like to see ourselves on the winning side of. We definitely have the belief to do so."



Al-Hilal won the Saudi Pro League in 2020-2021 and boast international stars from Peru, France, Mali, Colombia and Saudi Arabia.



The Middle Eastern powerhouse have won the ACL three times, the last time in 2019.



Despite being a centre back, Grant has scored several crucial goals for Pohang this season and grabbed a vital goal in the semi-final against Ulsan.



"I always feel a threat from set-pieces but in this game I couldn’t care less who scores as long as it is a man in red and black," he admitted.



"My body is feeling good, it’s been a long season and we had a great week of preparation last week in Korea."

Grant only joined the Steelers earlier this year from Perth Glory but is out to etch his name in the history books on Tuesday.



"I feel privileged to be playing in such a massive game and also proud," the 27-year-old said.



"To be crowned champions of Asia would mean the world to me and to my family who have supported me in Korea and back in Australia.

"I’m doing it for them as I know they all would have come over for the game if it were possible."