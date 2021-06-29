29-year-old Baccus, who was born in South Africa but raised in Australia, left City to join the country of his birth's biggest club in 2019.

He's since made 45 appearances and scored two goals for the club, but after playing an instrumental role in his first season, his influence has waned slightly this campaign.

Baccus has struggled with homesickness since moving to Naturena, but after forging through 16 league appearances this season, he could write his name in Australian history on July 18.

Baccus has played a substantial role in Kaizer Chiefs' most successful ever African Champions League campaign this season, making six appearances in the competition and playing off the bench in both of the club's semi-final legs against Moroccan giants Wydad FC.

The Amakhosi ended up scraping through the semis after a 1-0 win in the first leg, and will now face Egyptian giants Al Ahly, the most trophy-laden club in world football, in the final.

Al Ahly have won the CAF Champions League a casual nine times.

They do so despite sacking their coach before the tournament begun, in a series of interesting storylines that colour the Chiefs' season. Kaizer ended up finishing a dismal eighth in the league this season.

Al Ahly's coach went as far as to call them a "mysterious" opponent, although given Chiefs have won 13 South African titles and boast 16 million fans, that's possibly a mental jab more than anything.

The final will be held in Casablanca on July 18 at 5am AEST but will be in front of empty stands, like the rest of the tournament, a crushing shame given African fans - especially Al Ahly's - are among the most fanatic in the world.

The match will be watchable on Kayo, for any A-League fans that didn't cancel their subscription.