Inman played five times for Western United last season on a short-term loan deal, after originally leaving Brisbane Roar last year.

Inman signs for the reigning ISL Premiers in Mumbai, which are owned 65% by the City Football Group that also owns Melbourne City.

The 29-year-old reportedly failed to shine in his last Indian Super League campaign but his previous form for the Roar, under current East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler, has created continued interest.

Inman will play in the AFC Champions League this season with Mumbai, in addition to battling to retain their ISL title.