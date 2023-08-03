The Guinea-born Aussie striker made three senior appearances for Ligue 1 Reims in his debut season in France, after arriving on a long-term deal from Adelaide United.

But with coach Will Stills unable to guarantee significant game time this season, it was felt that Toure, still just 19, would be better served heading out on loan in pursuit of vital first team action.

Paris FC, who finished seventh last season and have aspirations to play in the top flight, have - according to French sources - been monitoring Toure for some time.

And the club, which exists in the giant shadow cast by Parisian supernovas Paris Saint-Germain, were swift to announce their interest and snare Toure, who will get to face high calibre opposition like Auxerre, Bordeaux, Angers, Caen and Troyes in the coming months.

Toure, who has yet to make an international debut for either Australia or Guinea, impressed in pre-season for Reims, hitting the net once.

With the formalities of the switch complete Toure will be eligible for this weekend’s season-opener at home to Caen, as coach Stéphane Gilli bids to point the club towards a maiden promotion to the top division.

Toure has been touted as a Socceroo-in -waiting - his pace and eye for goal attributes Graham Arnold might covet.

But he’s already been approached by birth nation Guinea, who sit second in their group in qualifying for January’s African Cup of Nations.

Should the National Elephants make it, it might throw up an intriguing conundrum for Toure, with the Socceroos competing in the Asian Cup finals in Qatar at the same time.

Arnold is not blessed by a plethora of young strikers - and might be tempted to turn to Toure should he hit the ground running at his new club.