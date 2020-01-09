Ansell joined Jeonnam from Victory in January 2019.

The centre back made 15 appearances for the Dragons last season, with the club finishing sixth in the 10-team competition.





The 25-year-old came through Victory's youth ranks and was part of the first-team squad that won the A-League double in 2015.

Ansell made more than 70 appearances for the Melbourne outfit before a brief spell with Portuguese club C.D. Tondela in 2017/2018.

He returned to Victory in July 2018 for six months before departing for Jeonnam.