Former Melbourne Victory defender Nick Ansell has re-signed with Korean club Jeonnam Dragons for the 2020 season.
Ansell joined Jeonnam from Victory in January 2019.
The centre back made 15 appearances for the Dragons last season, with the club finishing sixth in the 10-team competition.
The 25-year-old came through Victory's youth ranks and was part of the first-team squad that won the A-League double in 2015.
Ansell made more than 70 appearances for the Melbourne outfit before a brief spell with Portuguese club C.D. Tondela in 2017/2018.
He returned to Victory in July 2018 for six months before departing for Jeonnam.
