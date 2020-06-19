Marveggio left Serbian top flight club Macva Sabac in February to join Montenegrin Second League side Bokelj.

While the A-League awaits to return, the season has restarted in the small European country, with matches now back on and played in front of crowds as well, as the Kotor-based club aim to go up.

Decic are top of the table with 51 points, while Bokelj are second on 47 points and Jedinstvo third on 43 points. First is automatically promoted at the end of the season while second and third play off for the second promotion spot.

"We definitely should be making the playoffs," Marveggio told FTBL.

"We have the team to do it. We are sitting second now, so it is all in our hands. But we still have another 11 games, so we need to stay focused. I'm loving it here. I'm really enjoying playing consistent football. We have a great team, good bonds between us all.

"It makes living here, spending time outside of football, an enjoyable time also."

The 2019/2020 football season has been condensed in Montenegro to get the season finished as soon as possible.

"I'm handling it well, keeping the body in check," the 28-year-old said.

"We finish up on July 28, but if we make the playoffs then we finish August 8. It will be tough but games coming thick and fast. I love it."

Montenegro now has zero cases of Coronavirus and Marveggio says life has returned to normal in the former Yugoslav state.

"We have people at our games," he said. "Everything is back to normal here. Only the borders are shut to some countries but open to others."

Marveggio is off-contract at the end of this season. The former Adelaide City player has been plying his trade in Europe for the past nine years but would consider a return home to play in the A-League.

"To be honest, I don't know what I'll be doing next season," he admitted. "I'm concentrating here to play well and try and get promoted.

"Everything with the virus has thrown any types of plans in the bin and I'm just monitoring the situation. But I leave it to my agent to do that, and I focus on my playing.

"That's the most important thing for myself right now."